Only two products moved positively at the latest Global Dairy Trade auction. Photo / DairyNZ

Prices have dropped slightly in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 0.3% decrease across the board.

This follows an increase from two weeks ago of 1.2% and a 0.8 % increase from the event before that.

There was no change for whole milk powder — which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price — which held steady at an average of US$3553/MT.

Skim milk powder — Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product — dropped 1.8% to an average of US$2754/MT.

On the positive side, cheddar recorded the largest increase — up 4.2%, to an average of US$4702/MT, and anhydrous milk fat gained a modest 0.3% to an average of US$7229/MT.