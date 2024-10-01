There's been another positive result in the Global Dairy Trade auction. Photo / DairyNZ

Prices have risen again in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 1.2% increase across the board.

This follows a 0.8% increase from two weeks ago.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price - recorded a solid 3% lift, to an average of US$3559/MT.

Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – dipped 0.6%, to an average of US$2795/MT - it was up 2.2% at the previous event.

Lactose recorded the largest increase - rising a healthy 6.7%, to an average of US$952/MT.