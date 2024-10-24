Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reality check: ANZ reveals consumer confidence drops

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Consumer confidence fell in the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey, with Wellingtonians particularly pessimistic after public sector cuts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Consumer confidence fell in the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey, with Wellingtonians particularly pessimistic after public sector cuts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Consumer confidence has fallen back to earth after three months of steady improvement, the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey says.

Topline consumer confidence fell four points in October, down to 91.2.

“Falling interest rates had spurred a cautious recovery in consumer confidence from July, but October marked a sombre return to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business