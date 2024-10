Stats NZ said kiwifruit exports rose $212m or 117% and apple exports were up by $7.3m or 23%.

Milk powder, butter and cheese exports were up by $147m.

Logs, wood and machinery export values were also up.

Crude oil, casein, aluminium and vegetable fat exports were down year on year.

Exports to Japan, Australia and China were all down compared with September last year.

But exports to the US rose by $11m and exports to the European Union were up by $183m.

Fruit exports to the EU rose $109m year on year.

Imports of aircraft, machinery and precious metals were up.

But car and vehicle accessories and parts were down by $349m or 41%.

Cereal and fodder imports were down year on year.

Imports from China were down by $158m on September last year. Imports from South Korea and Australia were also down.

But imports from the EU were up slightly, and imports from the US were up $330m or 51%.

The data released this morning excluded services imports and exports.