Business

LanzaTech founder Sean Simpson on whether you have to leave NZ to make it big in cleantech

Chris Keall
By
9 mins to read
LanzaTech co-founder Dr Sean Simpson on his firm's US$2.2b Nasdaq listing, and whether you have to leave NZ to make it big in clean tech.Video / NZ Herald

On paper, the LanzaTech story seems like a textbook case of Kiwi founders making it big, and then investing their spoils in a new generation of New Zealand startups.

And in many ways it is.

