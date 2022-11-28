Gentrack slips to loss, raises revenue guidance

Gentrack customer Gatwick Airport. Photo / Getty Images

NZX and ASX-listed Gentrack, a maker of software for airports and energy companies, has reported a result in line with revised guidance issued in September - and raised its FY2024 from $130 million to $150m.

Over the past few years, the firm has grappled with pandemic disruption to airports, and turmoil in the UK energy market pushing some of its customers into insolvency.

Today the firm said the market had stabilised. “From FY25 we expect the full impact of UK customer insolvencies to be behind us,” it said.

Gentrack booked a net loss of $3.3m for the year to September 30 against its $3.2m profit in 2021.

Ebitda fell 43 per cent to $4.6m. Gentrack said the fall was down to a planned increase in R&D spending, plus adding sales staff.

Revenue was up 19.5 per cent to $126m.3m. Gentrack’s utilities business’ revenue increased 21.6 per cent to $108m.

Without involvencies, growth would have been 24.3 per cent, Gentrack said. Its airports business, Veovo, saw its revenue increase 7.9 per cent to $18.1m.

No dividend was paid. Cash was up $1.4m to $27.4m.





“The aviation sector is now seeing passenger numbers and travel demand returning,” Gentrack said in a statement.

“We see signs that this recovery will result in new business as airports seek to invest in ways to improve efficiency and service and catch up with pent up IT demand for modernisation.”

The firm is picking 15 per cent compound annual growth for its airports business over the next five years, with ebitda within a 15 to 20 per cent range of revenue.

On the utilities side, the firm said: “Both water and energy are essential services which should be less impacted in the event of a global economic downturn.”

Changes in Britain forced firms to pass on subsidies to customers and triggered the collapse of a number of companies.

This morning, Gentrack said the roil was largely behind it.

“The UK government has taken corrective action to stabilise the UK B2C (business-to-consumer) energy market. We have not seen any further customer insolvencies since December 2021, and we expect this market stabilisation will continue.”

Gentrack is targetting utilities ebitida to reach 12-17 per cent of revenue in FY2024 and 15-20 per cent from FY2025.

The firm’s customers include Auckland Airport and Mercury in New Zealand, Sydney and Melbourne airports, Gatwick, Edinburgh and Birmingham airports in the UK and energy companies So and Engie in the UK.

Shares closed Monday at $1.69. The stock is down 6.1 per cent for the year.