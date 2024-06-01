Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Better than a chill pill: The ‘active commuters’ hooked on cycling or running to work

Jane Phare
By
12 mins to read
NZ Herald's Dean Purcell riding the Northwestern Cycleway to work. Video / Dean Purcell

Jane Phare talks to “active commuters”, Kiwis who don’t need the gym because they keep fit by running or cycling to work. They say they save money, help the environment and improve their physical and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business