Jane Phare talks to “active commuters”, Kiwis who don’t need the gym because they keep fit by running or cycling to work. They say they save money, help the environment and improve their physical and mental health.

Nic Mead, aged 39, commuter runner

Active commuter Nic Mead runs 13.5km each way between his Titirangi home and his office in Mt Eden. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland sea kayak expert Nic Mead devotes more than two hours of each working day running to and from work. As far as he’s concerned, that’s not a minute wasted.

Mead, who runs from his Titirangi home to his business, Auckland Sea Kayaks, in Mt Eden each day, views it as precious me-time. With two youngsters at home, aged 1 and 4, life is full-on after work.

“When I get home my time gets stolen,” he says. “I was getting a bit disgruntled by not having any time for myself.”

After moving to Titirangi in 2019 Mead used to drive to work, assuming that was the only option.

“I always thought work was too far away to run or bike to. I had this mental block in my head.”

But then sitting in traffic and feeling grumpy when he got home didn’t seem a good option either.

“I wanted to go to the gym and get more fit but the issue was I never had any time.”

He started biking to work a year ago and switched to running four months ago, dropping his gym membership which he was no longer using.

He runs 13.5km each way to and from work, with each leg taking about an hour and 10 minutes.

To trick his brain into thinking each 70-minute run is the first for the day, Mead wears a different set of clothes and changes his running shoes.

“I pretend it’s not the same day.”

He showers at work and nips across the road to Countdown to stock up on much-needed breakfast calories before taking kayaking groups out on the harbour.

Running that distance and for that length of time each day wasn’t easy at first but now Mead is hooked. He says it’s good for his mental health and he uses the time to think.

“I use running for my meditation, my thinking and processing time and I would not do that in a car.”

After the run commute he’s ready to engage with his young son and daughter, and no longer feels “frustrated and grumpy”.

“When I turn up at home I’m a lot more relaxed, and I’ve had my time.”

Sophie Flood, aged 41, e-bike commuter

Sophie Flood and her two sons, Wilkie, 6, and Benji, 4, commute daily on an e-bike. Photo / Jason Oxenham

When Aucklander Sophie Flood and her family moved back from Britain in 2020 as “Covid refugees”, one of her main requirements when buying a house was that it had to be close to a bike lane into the city.

She and husband Matt and their two sons, Wilkie, 6, and Benji, 4, settled in Mt Albert, a five-minute ride to the first bike-lane link. On weekday mornings Flood loads the boys on to the back of her family-sized e-bike and sets off on a daily commute. She drops Wilkie at school, Benji at daycare and then links into the northwestern cycle lane to the CBD where she works as head of new property development for Chorus.

The former lawyer, who manages a team that arranges the delivery of fibre into new builds, says the e-commute helps her juggle a busy life and to keep fit.

“Your quality of life is vastly improved by being able to do your exercise on your way to work. If you can combine the two then you don’t need a gym membership.”

The drop-off and commute take 25 minutes, a trip that would extend to 45 minutes if Flood took the bus. And she’s in control of her timing, knowing almost exactly how long her commute will take each way.

“That sort of reliability for me is invaluable. On the days that I do have to take the bus, I really hate it because it’s so much slower, it’s stuffy and I don’t get the exercise.”

Sophie Flood, pictured with her sons Wilkie and Benji, says riding to work keeps her fit and leaves her in good shape for the working day. Photo / Jason Oxenham

In addition, the e-ride leaves Flood in good shape to start the working day.

“You arrive at work, you’re awake, you’re alert, you feel so much better. My blood’s pumping, my brain’s working.”

On her way home the bike commute helps her disengage from the day, she says.

“If I was on a bus I would be on my phone still doing emails, still working, whereas I’m forced to do 25 minutes of clear head space [when riding} which means when I get home I can give the kids my full attention.”

In addition, the family save by having just one car, which Matt uses to get to his job on the North Shore and to do pick-ups when the weather is bad.

“It’s pretty efficient. If I didn’t have that easy-to-control commute I think we would really struggle.”

Dean Purcell, aged 50, commuter cyclist