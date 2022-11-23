Rakon reports lower first-half profit, refines full-year guidance

A Rakon plant in Auckland. Photo / File

Rakon has reported a 15 per cent fall in net profit to $16.0m for the first half, but stuck by its full-year guidance.

Higher tax expenses were blamed as, unlike a year ago, the firm could not use accumulated losses to offset its IRD bill.

It said full-year underlying ebitda would be in the range of $38 million to $44m, a slight lift from the $34m-$44m guidance it gave in August.

First-half underlying ebitda increased 6 per cent to $28.1m, helped by exchange rate gains.

The Auckland-based maker of advanced frequency control and timing solutions - used in everything from 5G telecommunications gear to defence aeronautics to low earth orbiting satellites to data centres that need to keep exact time - saw revenue rise 2 per cent to $87.2m.

Rakon no longer made hay from rivals’ pandemic chip shortages (a key revenue driver in FY2022) but the decline was offset by increases in other areas.

Telecommunications revenue was up 14 per cent to $47.5m as 5G rollouts around the globe continued.

Space and defence business increased 19 per cent to $12.3m.

And GPS revenue increased 16 per cent to $16.4m.

Rakon veteran Sinan Altug (right) was promoted from COO to CEO late last year, replacing longtime chief executive Brent Robinson (who remains as CTO). Photo / File

Rakon was cashflow negative to the tune of $4.5m in the first half.

Net cash fell 21 per cent to $18.4m.

There was no interim dividend.

“Although we expect the first-half challenges and uncertainties, including exchange rate movements, to continue throughout the year, we remain well positioned to deliver a solid result for FY2023,” Rakon chief executive Sinan Altug said.

“Our forward orders are strong. However, we are closely monitoring our markets and may see some dampening of customer demand due to macroeconomic volatility and inventory correction. We are also working hard to manage the ongoing impacts of supply chain disruptions, labour shortages and cost inflation; as well as the business continuity risks around the critical transfer of our Indian manufacturing operation to its new facility.”

Rakon shares, which spiked above $2 in February on takeover talk, have been more recently caught in the general tech wreck downdraft and closed Thursday at $1.28.