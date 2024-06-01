Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Can women overcome the motherhood penalty? - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
The motherhood penalty can hold women back not just financially, but from future promotions too. Photo / 123RF

The motherhood penalty can hold women back not just financially, but from future promotions too. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Prior to that she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business