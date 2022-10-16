Voyager 2022 media awards
Premium
New Zealand

20 years after Corngate - are we ready for genetic modification?

22 minutes to read
Jamie Morton
By
Jamie Morton

Multimedia Journalist

Twenty years after the Corngate scandal turned genetic modification into a political hot potato, leading science figures hope a new review will bring changes. Jamie Morton reports.

It's called ciltacabtagene autoleucel.

Its trading name, Carvykti,

