A report showed a meaningful upgrade from orange to red could have been made when the first warnings were issued at 10.06am on Sunday, February 12.
It was revealed the MetService severe weather team had concerns about the need for a red warning and discussed this with the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council hydrology team that Sunday morning.
“The hydrologists were opposed to a red warning being issued – citing high confidence in their flood modelling, which indicated no major concerns,” the report read.
It also showed that engagements between the MetService severe weather team and the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council were limited to the council’s hydrology team.
“And it remains unclear to what extent MetService concerns were passed on to other relevant teams within the council or the wider CDEM [Civil Defence Emergency Management] Group,” the report read.
“In summary, the warning issued at 10.06am on Sunday, February 12, should have been red and had the severe weather team chosen not to seek the agreement of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, it probably would have been.”
MetService eventually issued a red heavy rain warning on the Monday afternoon, with an update posted by the Hawke’s Bay CDEM Group at 4.30pm that day.
A key finding in the report showed forecasters were strongly influenced by council hydrologists’ perspectives.
“This may have led to insufficient emphasis on broader considerations of potential impacts for event messaging and communication.”
‘We are responsible for the warning’
Noble said they were very cautious about issuing red weather warnings as overuse could lead to public complacency.
“There’s a much more heightened awareness that MetService owns that decision and I would say it is more willing to issue a red warning.”
The inquest continues this week. Others set to give evidence include those from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the National Emergency Management Agency.
Family members of those who died are also due to give evidence over the coming weeks.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.