Shearer was charged with careless driving causing death, with the police alleging Marris was “there to be seen” and Shearer was careless by not properly checking the way was clear before he turned left.
The defence case was the collision was an accident – Shearer was a careful and prudent driver, and the accident occurred nonetheless.
Now, a judge has acquitted the man, deciding the road layout contributed to the accident, as the road markings did not clearly indicate who had right of way through the intersection.
Judge Melinda Mason presided over a one-day, judge-alone trial in February and reserved her decision, which was recently released to NZME.
In it she says it was “not clear beyond a reasonable doubt that a reasonable and prudent driver would see a cyclist attempting to pass on the left in the circumstances that confronted Mr Shearer”.
It was an outcome Marris’ wife Brenda told NZME was both disappointing and unexpected.
“Whatever the outcome, nothing will bring our Bryan back and we have to come to terms with that,” she said.
“Cyclists are definitely underclass road users and we hope that attitudes will change to respect their space and provide them with more safety.”
‘Road layout contributed to the accident’, judge says
During the trial, the court heard that Shearer had more than 30 years of experience as a truck driver.
On April 28, 2023, he was carting containers from the pulp store on Waimarie St in Mount Maunganui to the port at Sulphur Point and, having completed the first delivery of the day, was returning to Waimarie St to pick up another load.
He travelled along Tasman Quay when traffic was congested, and it was about 4.15pm when he approached the intersection, intending to turn left.
At the same time, regular commuter Marris had finished work and was cycling home.
The judge’s decision said the CCTV footage showed him “cycling at a good pace from the city as he approaches the intersection”.
Police pointed to the fact Marris had a forward-facing flashing light on and was in his own designated lane, as he was entitled to be. They said Shearer did not pause before making his turn, cutting across Marris’ cycle lane without ensuring it was clear.
However, the judge’s decision said the cycle lane stopped at a solid limit line and did not continue through the intersection, recommencing on the other side of the intersection.
“Marris was not in a cycle lane at the time of the collision and had no right of way across the intersection when underpassing left-turning vehicles,” Judge Mason said.
She noted the road layout had now changed. The cycle lane finishes earlier and directs cyclists on to a footpath well before the intersection. Green cycle lane markings that indicated an “advanced stop box” have been removed.
Judge Mason said it was now “very clear” the lane does not proceed through the intersection and left-turning traffic has right of way.
“These changes reflect an acknowledgment that the road layout contributed to the accident by its lack of clarity ... ”