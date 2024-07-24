Home brewing supplier Brewers Coop shuts up shop, in liquidation

“It’s very sad to see the end of a brand that has been around for nearly 40 years and we will miss all the amazing brewers we have met during this time.

“Thank you for all your wonderful support and custom over the years ... We will miss you all.”

Brewers Coop opened its doors in 1986. The company leased a retail shop in Penrose but closed that in February when the lease expired. On its website it said it “was time to review our Brewers Coop operation” and that it would “run a similar model that served us well during the Covid lockdowns”.

The business moved to Pakuranga. However, according to its website, the store was no longer available for walk-in customers unless a suitable time was arranged prior.

The Companies Register shows Bryan Livingston is the company director and 50% shareholder along with Robyn Livingston.

Mohammed Jan from Liquidation Management has been appointed as the liquidator.

The first liquidator’s report is due on July 29.

The brewing sector has been hit by a number of company collapses and liquidations over the past year as it grapples with higher costs and the impact of Covid lockdowns.

Auckland beer brewing business Cowabunga closed in February, with liquidator Damien Grant citing a “crowded market”.

Other brewers facing trouble included Epic, which went into liquidation last July before being bought out a month later.

Mt Eden-headquartered brewer and gastropub operator Brothers Beer slipped into voluntary liquidation last year. The business has since also found a new owner.

Deep Creek hasn’t been as lucky, entering liquidation last October after an exporting problem left a big hole in its accounts.

Data from credit company Centrix earlier this month showed there were 233 company liquidations in May, up 22% year on year. Insolvencies jumped to 269 in May - up from 161 in the same month last year.