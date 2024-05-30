Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

No saving it: Craft brewer/gastropub Brothers Beer in liquidation

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read

Mt Eden-headquartered brewer and gastropub operator Brothers Beer has slipped from voluntary administration into liquidation despite hopes it could be restructured and saved.

Companies Office records show on Wednesday, creditors resolved to appoint PwC’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business