Updated

Consumer confidence back on the up but so are inflation expectations – ANZ survey

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Mānawa Bay shopping centre. The retail sector outlook remains subdued. Photo / Michael Craig

  • Consumer confidence rose 5 points to 98.3 in April, according to the ANZ-Roy Morgan survey.
  • Inflation expectations increased 0.5 points to 4.7%, the highest since July 2023, ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.
  • Consumers’ perceptions of their financial situations improved, but retail sector outlook remains subdued.

Consumer confidence rose five points to 98.3 in April, according to the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey, shoring up the upward trend that was starting to look wobbly.

But inflation expectations also rose sharply – up 0.5 points to 4.7%, the highest reading since July 2023.

“Household inflation expectations soared in

Save

