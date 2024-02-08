Voyager 2023 media awards
Cowabunga craft beer maker calls liquidators in latest setback for NZ brewers

Anne Gibson
3 mins to read
The brewing business Cowabunga is based in Morningside, Auckland. Photo / Cowabunga

It’s Bart Simpson’s famous phrase - Cowabunga - and it also became the name of an Auckland beer brewing business founded this decade by a teacher.

But now Cowabunga Breweries, which called itself “bangin”, has

