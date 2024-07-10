Sephora Australia & New Zealand general manager Mark O’Keefe said the plan was to relocate the retail team to either its Newmarket or Sylvia Park stores.

“Brick-and-mortar stores are indispensable to Sephora’s retail strategy.

“They remain the beauty playground where our customers feel welcomed and are empowered to explore, discover, and delight in the latest beauty trends and products.”

“Equally, we must go where our customers are and that means refocusing our resources on our e-commerce business and store locations outside the CBD.”

O’Keefe said Sephora remained committed to New Zealand, with new store locations to be announced.

“We look forward to diversifying our footprint in the coming years.”

The Herald reported in 2019 that Sephora spent more than $5 million for the interior fit-out of the Queen St store.

Sephora, founded in 1969, is part of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton family, the French multinational holding company and conglomerate that specialises in luxury goods.

It’s been a tough year already for retailers in Auckland’s CBD.

In May, Smith & Caughey’s announced it would close its department store in early 2025 after 144 years in business.

Chairman Tony Caughey cited the economic downturn and a big drop in consumer confidence; the rise of shopping malls; upmarket brands building their own retail stores; Auckland CBD traffic, crime and safety issues; and a drop in pedestrians, with many people still working from home as reasons for closing the department store.

Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics including retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.