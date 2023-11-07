Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Deep Creek brewery collapse: How much is owed to creditors and staff

Cameron Smith
By
3 mins to read
Deep Creek Brewing co-founders Paul Brown (left) and Jarred Maclachlan.

Deep Creek Brewing co-founders Paul Brown (left) and Jarred Maclachlan.

The first liquidator’s report on craft beer brewer Deep Creek shows the company owes more than $3.5 million to creditors and staff in wages, and that’s just the beginning.

Deep Creek was put into liquidation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business