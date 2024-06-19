GDP: Did New Zealand dodge a deeper recession?

Auckland's financial and central business district. The country's key economic indicators in recent quarters have frequently been gloomy. Photo / Michael Craig

The depth of New Zealand’s economic downturn should become more apparent this morning when first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data is released.

The country’s economy contracted in both the September and December quarters last year, meeting the most widely-accepted definition of recession.

Ahead of today’s GDP release from Stats NZ, bank economists were divided on whether the country’s economy was likely to have grown or shrunk in the first three months of this year.

Westpac, BNZ and Kiwibank all picked another contraction but ANZ and ASB forecast growth, just.

The forecasts, however, were all in a narrow band, ranging from growth of 0.2% to a decline of 0.2%.

ASB this morning said even if the technical recession had ended, it did not expect signs of robust growth.

The bank expected big declines in non-food manufacturing and construction activity over the first quarter.

But on the other hand, ASB had picked growth in the primary and services sectors.

On a per capita basis, GDP went backwards by everyone’s numbers, due to a combination of low or negative economic growth with high population growth.

New Zealand has been experiencing low unemployment, high interest rates and high inflation.

Yesterday, the Reserve Bank outlined plans to get the country back to 2% inflation.

Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway outlined issues affecting the economy, and also hinted at how the country might benefit from more up-to-date economic statistics.

In other economic news yesterday, ANZ warned the country’s current account deficit was too wide and a risk to New Zealand’s country’s sovereign debt rating.

A current account deficit indicates New Zealand is spending more than it is earning overseas.

Despite the debt warning, the current account shortfall narrowed slightly to $27.6 billion (6.8% of GDP) in the March year, compared with $27.9b (6.9% of GDP) in the December 2023 year.

And there is another thing for those betting on the GDP outcome to consider, because Stats NZ might revise its previous data.

Revisions can happen when new or updated information arrives, a change to data collection methods happens, or an error in earlier published data is discovered.

And since the economy only contracted by 0.1 per cent in the December quarter, a revision of those stats to positive growth would mean New Zealand never entered recession at all.