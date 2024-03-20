New data due this morning will confirm whether or not we have entered recession. Photo / NZME

New data due this morning will confirm whether or not we have entered recession. Photo / NZME

There’s no question the economy is struggling. But new data due at 10.45am today will confirm whether we entered recession at the end of 2023.

Economists traditionally define a recession as two successive quarters where the economy contracts. After shrinking 0.3 per cent in the September quarter, all eyes are on today’s December data.

The bulk of local economists have a near-miss forecast for top-line recession. ANZ and BNZ have forecast a 0.1 per cent expansion for the December quarter.

Westpac and Kiwibank have a flat (0 per cent) result pencilled in. The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) has also forecast a flat result.

Meanwhile, ASB is taking a gloomier view, picking a contraction of 0.2 per cent for the quarter.

Either way, if you feel like we’re already in a recession, you’re probably not wrong.

We’re almost certainly in a deep per capita recession. There will also be numbers today showing how much the economy shrank per person.

“On a per capita basis we are already in a recessionary environment,” said Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr.

“In the September quarter alone, GDP per capita contracted 0.9 per cent. And a painful 3 per cent decline over the year. Last year likely ended on the same sour note,” Kerr said.

“Aggregate output may be unchanged, but for the average Joe or Jane, the numbers will likely show a shrinking slice of the economic pie. So, on the ground, it will still feel like a recession.”

With high net migration flattering the topline result, ASB is picking that per capita GDP fell by as much as 1.1 per cent in the fourth quarter.

“At this point, the slice of the economic pie available for each Kiwi is only about 0.6 per cent bigger than it was in late 2019,” said ASB economist Nathaniel Keall.

“By the time per capita GDP begins growing again, it could be nearly 1.5 per cent smaller by our reckoning.”

The headwinds facing the New Zealand economy weren’t unique, Keall said.

“Flatlining GDP growth and deteriorating GDP per capita are features of many Western economies outside the US,” he noted.

“Nonetheless, given the extent to which NZ has relied on ‘bums on seats’ to boost the economy, the tumble in GDP per person is particularly dramatic here. Serious focus needs to be given to boosting productivity, lest our standard of living fall further behind the Aussies and the Yanks.”

If you have questions about how GDP works (or anything economic) send them to liam.dann@nzherald.co.nz and he’ll try to answer them in his weekly column - Inside Economics

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.