The more hawkish among New Zealand’s bank economists believe the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) will cut the official cash rate (OCR) three months sooner than they previously thought.

ANZ economists reckon the RBNZ will cut the OCR, which has been at 5.5 per cent for a year, to 5.25 per cent in February. Previously, they believed the first cut wouldn’t come until May.

The revision is noteworthy because, in February this year, ANZ economists were particularly worried about how sticky inflation was, so they forecast the OCR rising to 6 per cent.

They’ve since walked back their relatively strident position to align broadly with other bank economists.

ANZ economists believe the aggressive tightening of monetary conditions since late 2021 is slowly but surely taming inflation.

They reckon the easy parts of the battle were won when higher oil prices unwound, shipping cost increases abated and cyclone-induced food price inflation fell.

After this, they observed a long stall.

Now, they believe we’re in the “take your medicine” phase of the fight: businesses can’t hike prices because customers can’t afford it. Businesses can’t afford to offer their employees big pay increases either, but they don’t need to because the labour market is softening.

The ANZ economists’ revision of their OCR outlook creates even more distance between their forecasts and those of the RBNZ.

Last month, the central bank issued a surprisingly hawkish Monetary Policy Statement in which it suggested the OCR could be hiked again before being cut in the middle to end of next year.

“The RBNZ’s concern about the run of higher-than-expected domestic inflation is understandable but we expect that meaningful progress is around the corner,” ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.

“The real economy is very weak and, given the vibe of soft data (surveys, leading indicators and the like), we are now more confident in the weak economic outlook enshrined in our most recent Quarterly Economic Outlook.”

Zollner believed financial markets would continue front-running economists, and indeed the RBNZ, by pricing in earlier OCR cuts.

She did not have a strong view on how quickly the OCR would be cut once the RBNZ turned a corner but pencilled in 25-basis-point cuts per meeting.

According to the latest figures, annual inflation was 4 per cent in the March quarter. The RBNZ is tasked with getting it between 1 and 3 per cent.

Of most concern to the RBNZ was that non-tradeable inflation, which is largely domestically driven, sat at 5.8 per cent.

“In our view, inflation data will soon start to make a more convincing case that the RBNZ is winning this war,” Zollner said.

“We also expect that the RBNZ will take quite some convincing to actually cut the OCR, given it’s in the nature of their mandate to be cautious when assessing the outlook for inflation.”

