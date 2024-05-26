Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kiwibank raises term deposit rate - will Reserve Bank’s OCR policy prompt others to follow?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
A less aggressive Reserve Bank posture has influenced some big banks to cut mortgage rates. ZB's Andrew Dickens discusses the issues with the Herald's John Weekes. Video / NZHerald

Kiwibank is lifting its one-year term deposit rates to more competitive levels, after the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) signalled its intention to keep the official cash rate (OCR) higher for longer.

Kiwibank

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business