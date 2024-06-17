A business delegation, Trade Minister Todd McClay, Government officials, a kapa haka group and media departing Papua New Guinea for Brisbane in an NZDF plane. Photo / Jenée Tibshraeny

THREE KEY FACTS:

The New Zealand Defence Force plane broke down in Papua New Guinea on the way to Japan on Sunday

A delegation of around 30 business and trade leaders were on the flight

The plane was able to get from Papua New Guinea to Brisbane where the group has boarded an Air New Zealand flight to Tokyo

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the Parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.

OPINION

It’s proving difficult to sell the country on the world stage when our aged New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) planes can’t even get us to the stage.

About 30 of New Zealand’s biggest business bosses, Trade Minister Todd McClay, Government officials, a kapa haka group and media spent the night in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, as the NZDF plane we travelled on suffered a breakdown during a refuelling stop on the way to Japan for a trade trip.

As we eventually retreated to a hotel in Papua New Guinea, the plane took off to do a few laps to burn fuel to reduce its weight. This was required to ensure the plane, which still needs repairs, could get us to Brisbane on Monday morning, from where we’re catching a diverted Air New Zealand plane to Tokyo.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon jumped on a commercial flight to Japan, via Hong Kong, as soon as plane issues emerged on Sunday afternoon.

He will make it to his engagements on time, including his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, but the saga has wiped out one of the delegation’s three days in Japan.

We have stood people up in Japan who made arrangements to connect with us, possibly forgoing opportunities in the process.

The situation has also yet again created embarrassing news headlines that undermine the sales pitch the trip embodies.

An enormous amount of resource has been put into creating a platform for New Zealand exporters to drum up business and attract foreign capital.

It’s no secret the New Zealand economy needs more than lower interest rates to fire up again - create jobs, enable us to plug our infrastructure deficit, and ultimately lift our living standards.

While companies can make their own way overseas to do business, approaching a country as a collective, with Government backing, has gravitas.

Those on the trip are ready for action. They have a story to tell the Japanese and would rather not have to begin every engagement they have talking about the fact it took two days and a major logistical effort by the NZDF and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to get them there.

For example, Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre chief executive Linda Falwasser is focused on deepening her relationship with the Japanese and getting them to use the aerospace facility near Christchurch.

The centre is the product of a joint partnership between the Government and mana whenua. It provides those in the aerospace sector with a sealed runway, hangers, drone areas, and digital capability to develop their products without investing in all the infrastructure themselves.

The east coast site also has unique characteristics geographically for the space sector.

Falwasser believed the benefits of growing the space sector would be felt more widely across the region.

The plane problem meant she couldn’t join Luxon and Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck (who travelled to Japan independently) for a visit to a space business, Astroscale.

Another delegate on the trip, Paul Cameron, takes care of investments made by a wealthy Japanese family who call New Zealand home.

Through the company, Still 100, the Fukutake family is acquiring, starting or supporting 100 New Zealand businesses, not-for-profits or projects over the next decade.

Its portfolio includes World of Wearable Art, Metro Magazine, Kings Plant Barn and Shape Energy Group, among others.

Cameron believes the Fukutake family models the opportunities available for foreign investors in New Zealand.

Spirits among delegates on the trip remain high.

Air New Zealand chairwoman Dame Therese Walsh and chief executive Greg Foran helped divert a plane to Brisbane to get the delegation to Japan.

Meanwhile, Christchurch Airport chairwoman Sarah Ottrey wrangled an old colleague from her time at DB Breweries, who’s now based in Papua New Guinea, to drop off some cold beers to the airport, where the delegation spent most of Sunday afternoon and evening.

The situation with the plane is untenable going forward.

If New Zealand wants others to take us seriously, we have to take ourselves seriously.

The Government, businesses and media are either going to need to pay more to fly commercially, or taxpayers are going to have to invest in upgrading the state aircraft.

The problem is neither option is politically appetising.

More expensive trips could restrict who goes. Conversely, spending money on planes at a time when cancer patients can’t get the state to fund life-saving treatment, and public servants are losing their jobs to help get the books back in surplus, will be a hard sell.

In the meantime, the delegation is getting ready to make up for lost time and opportunities in Japan… once we eventually get there.

Journalists received Government assistance for travel costs to Japan when the NZDF plane broke down in Papua New Guinea.