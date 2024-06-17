Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The market implications of Infratil’s $1.15b capital raise

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
CDC's 14 megawatt Hobsonville 1 data centre in northwest Auckland. Photo / NZME

CDC's 14 megawatt Hobsonville 1 data centre in northwest Auckland. Photo / NZME

Infratil’s $1.15 billion capital raise to help fund growth of its data centres is expected to be well-supported and may have implications for the broader market.

The infrastructure investor, which has interests in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business