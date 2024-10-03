Home to Okahu Bay Beach and Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium, the suburb of more than 80,000 people had its median income grow by 21% between 2018 and 2023.

With views of Auckland’s skyline and the Hauraki Gulf, the suburb has a median housing sale price of $1.88 million.

After Ōrākei, Wellington City and Queenstown Lakes had the next highest median incomes at $55,500 and $52,600 respectively.

SEE THE MEDIAN INCOME IN YOUR AREA USING THE INTERACTIVE MAP BELOW

Conversely, Aotea/Great Barrier had the lowest median household income in the country at $28,500 per year.

Buller and Kawerau were slightly better off with the second and third lowest median incomes at $28,800 and $29,200 respectively.

The Hastings District’s median income grew the most between 2018 and 2023, up 42.6% to $40,500.

Personal income

The median personal income of those working in New Zealand was $41,500, up 30.5% compared with $31,800 in 2018.

The $100,001-$150,000 income group grew the largest in the last five years, up 73.6% from 176,310 people in 2018 to 306,042 in 2023.

The $70,001-$100,000 income group also reported significant growth in the past five years, up 54.7% from 361,317 in 2018 to 558,813 in 2023.

The lowest three total personal income bands decreased in population, signalling a movement into higher wage groups.

The number of respondents who reported personal income between $1-$20,000 dropped by an average of 30%.





Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.