The bill will introduce multiple protection areas across the Hauraki Gulf.

A Government select committee has thrown its weight behind the Hauraki Gulf protection bill, providing for an additional 19 new protection areas across the marine reserve. The strong support is intended to safeguard the environment amid various changes developed by the Government.

The bill will introduce the extension of two existing marine reserves; Te Whanganui o Hei (Cathedral Cove Marine Reserve and Okakari Point – Cape Rodney (Goat Island), as well as introducing multiple protection areas across the Hauraki Gulf.

Forest & Bird Hauraki Gulf campaigner Bianca Ranson says the passing of the bill is crucial to ensuring the survival of marine life in the gulf.

“Every three years there is a report that comes out called state of the gulf and for 24 years it has continued to outline in great detail through research, mātauranga and data that the Hauraki Gulf is in serious trouble and that our eco-systems and our taonga species are in serious decline.”

The bill is one that Ranson has advocated for more than 20 years.