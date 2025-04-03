Advertisement
US tariff hit: $900m or 0.2% of GDP ‘manageable’ but global fallout could be worse - Westpac

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Trade hit – NZ exporters will face a 10% tariff in the US. Photo / 123rf

  • A 10% tariff on exports to the US could cost the economy $900 million, impacting GDP by 0.2%.
  • Economists warn of significant indirect effects on global growth and potential impacts on commodity prices.
  • New Zealand’s meat and dairy industries face challenges, with the meat industry particularly exposed due to US market reliance.

The blanket 10% tariff on all exports to the United States would cost the economy about $900 million or about 0.2% of GDP and is “likely to be manageable”, says Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold.

The indirect effects from lower global economic growth and a wider trade war would be

