F&P Healthcare has lifted its first-half profit.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare said new products helped drive the company’s net profit up by 43% to $153.2 million in the first half.

Market expectations were for a net profit of around $155m for the September half.

The respiratory products maker with $22.5 billion market capitalisation said total operating revenue was a record $951.2m, an increase of 18% from the prior corresponding period or 17% in constant currency terms.

The company said the result was driven primarily by new product introductions and changing clinical practice.

“Early indications are that a relatively high hospital census during the period may have contributed as well, as hospitals returned to more normalised staffing and capacity, and seasonal hospitalisations in the Northern Hemisphere from full-year 2024 persisted into the beginning of our current financial year,” managing director and chief executive Lewis Gradon said.