That’s why the Government’s announcement of a Shared Digital Health Record (SDHR) is more than welcome; it’s essential. With an initial $4 million investment, the SDHR aims to unify clinical records nationwide, improving continuity of care and enabling smarter, more connected services, including the rollout of 24/7 telehealth.

To fully realise its potential, further funding will be needed, particularly to expand the data set to include all clinical information and to ensure access for first responders, hospitals and specialists. But this initiative marks a critical step forward in streamlining care and improving patient outcomes.

The success of the SDHR will rely on HealthNZ clearly communicating how and where patient information will be shared. Fortunately, the experience of the South Island’s HealthOne system shows that most patients are more than willing to share their health information when it leads to safer, better care.

The real risk lies not with patients but with the mindset of some individual practice owners who treat this vital health data as if it were their own intellectual property or competitive advantage, locking it away from other parts of the health system where it could genuinely save lives.

Earlier this week, I saw the consequences of our fragmented system firsthand. A close friend was admitted to Auckland Hospital. The attending doctor entered, followed by a trainee buried by a stack of folders, the only source of patient information. There was no access to recent medical history from primary care, no digital notes available at the bedside, no AI assisting with note taking, and when a nurse later entered, they recorded vitals on a paper napkin. I wish I were joking.

This kind of disconnection is unacceptable. Our clinicians are working hard, but they’re being failed by a system that denies them the tools they need to deliver safe, high-quality care.

As a Swewi (Swedish-Kiwi), I was shocked when I first arrived in New Zealand and saw how disconnected the health system was. Countries such as Sweden have had integrated digital records for years. Sweden’s national system, NPO, allows authorised providers to access real-time data across hospitals, GPs and specialists, reducing admissions, accelerating emergency care and empowering patients. Estonia has gone even further, with 99% of its health system digitised.

A well-integrated SDHR would transform New Zealand’s system. It would connect GPs, telehealth providers, emergency responders, hospitals and specialists, allowing faster, safer and more accurate care, especially in urgent situations. It would also spare patients the exhausting and often distressing experience of repeatedly retelling their medical history. And crucially, it would support better public health planning, using anonymised data to track trends, target interventions and inform long-term strategy.

The combination of SDHR and 24/7 telehealth is a powerful one. With remote providers able to instantly access medical histories, care becomes not only more efficient but also more equitable.

The initial investment is a strong start. Now, we must continue and commit to building a modern, connected, patient-centred health system. One where the right information is available at the right time for every New Zealander.