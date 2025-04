The world reacts to Donald Trump applying new global tariffs on trade. Russel Brand is accused of rape and sexual assault. China keeps an eye on NZ investigations.

A second person has died after a car crashed down a bank on the Christchurch-Akaroa Rd earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Harmans Track and Little River at 10.38am on Thursday.

Police said two people were transported to hospital in a serious condition.

“One person died a short time later”, police said at the time.