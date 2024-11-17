Air New Zealand puts London flights back on the radar

But five years ago the airline announced it was quitting flying to London after decades of flying there.

Its last service went through Los Angeles.

When in October 2019 it made the big call to ditch the prestigious London route in 2020, it said it would make Auckland-New York its flagship route also in that year.

But the pandemic brought forward the end of the London service and delayed New York until 2022.

Air New Zealand in 2020 sold its London Heathrow slots for US$27 million (then worth $42m).

Long haul services to the other side of the world are expensive to start and operate and while the airline is saying little about any return to London, it is currently suffering from a shortage of planes capable of flying there, via a stopover, making any quick return unlikely.

Airline watchers speculate it could again use Los Angeles as a stopover or Hong Kong (which it used until 2013). Other possible ports suggested include Vancouver, New York, Houston, or Singapore but it would face hot competition on most of them.

Besides commercial and operational considerations, airlines need what can be complex fifth freedom rights to operate beyond a certain airport.

When it announced the withdrawal from London it said 130 local cabin crew jobs would go and 25 sales and ground staff roles.

One Mile at a Time reported Air New Zealand had requested daily slots for London Heathrow Airport (LHR), but was denied. However, the airline was able to secure daily slots for London Gatwick Airport (LGW), for services that could start as early as July 2025.

When Air NZ withdrew from London about 40% of travellers to and from this country flew through the Middle East to Europe via Dubai and Doha on Emirates and Qatar. Mainland Chinese carriers also offered strong competition with sharp prices.

Air New Zealand doesn’t currently have aircraft capable of making the enormous non-stop flight to London and none on order.

Qantas will start flights non-stop from Sydney or Melbourne to London from 2026 using A350-1000 aircraft that have been specially configured and modified to make the distance.

Grant Bradley has worked at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.