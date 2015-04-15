International dairy prices fell for the third time in a row at this morning's GlobalDairyTrade auction, the GDT price index falling by 3.6 per cent since the last sale, driven mostly by weakness in skim milk powder.
Among the major products, wholemilk powder prices dropped by 4.3 per cent to US$2446 a tonne and skim milk powder dropped by 7.8 per cent to US$2253 a tonne.
Wholemilk prices - which are central to Fonterra's farmgate milk price forecasts - remain higher than the $2270 a tonne achieved at the last sale for 2014 but are 38.7 per cent down from this time last year.
"While New Zealand skim milk powder continues to trade at a premium to skim milk powder from other origins, this evening's drop has begun to close that gap," Mike McIntyre, head of derivatives at First NZ Capital, said.