Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Commerce Commission's reaction to Google's A$60m fine in Australia

3 minutes to read
Google is not appealing its A$60 million fine in Australia. Photo / AP

Google is not appealing its A$60 million fine in Australia. Photo / AP

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Australia and New Zealand's respective market watchdogs remain a literal and metaphorical ocean apart in their approach to Big Tech.

The Australian Federal Court has ordered Google to pay a A$60 million ($65m) fine for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.