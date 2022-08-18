Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

'One of the few beneficiaries of inflation': What to expect from Chorus' earnings

4 minutes to read
Image / 123rf

Image / 123rf

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

On paper, Chorus - which will deliver its full-year result on Monday - should be entering a golden new era.

Bar a few "i"s to be dotted and "t"s to be crossed, the heavy-spending days

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.