A still from the upcoming Untamed Isles. Image / Supplied

Tauranga game developer Phat Loot has received a barrage of angry comments from backers of its Kickstarter campaign after co-founder Joshua Grant said its title, Untamed Isles would miss its October release date.

Development of the game was on an indefinite hiatus. Some 70 staff working on the title had been reduced to a "skeleton crew".

Problems occurred in July after a key US gaming community influencer accused Phat Loot of not being upfront about NFT trading and cryptocurrency elements of the game, and withdrew his previously glowing endorsement, which triggered gaming channels and influencers to cancel coverage. A pre-sales campaign tanked badly, with just 50 sales.

In comments published on Kickstarter, some angry backers have accused Phat Loot of gambling with investor funds by using some of the money raised to speculate in cryptocurrency. One called it "pretty shady". Others said they felt ripped off and would complain to Kickstarter.

However, a venture capital investor who backed Phat Loot told the Herald, "From our perspective and to our knowledge, having invested in the studio late last year, no Kickstartor or investment funds for Untamed Isles were spent on crypto investing. Everything went on studio developers/infrastructure to build the game." (Grant did not immediately respond to questions).

However. Untamed Isles had suffered from the crypto-crash and backlash against NFTs, the VC said. In his opinion, Phat Loot has suffered "guilt by association". The crypto crash had put off other investors, who had been lined up. The VC backed Grant, and said he was hopeful the game would still ultimately see release.

The saga began in August last year, when Phat Loot launched a campaign on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter for Untamed Isles. It received $840,994 from 3052 backers by the time the campaign closed the following month (well above its minimum target of $200,000, but shy of its stretch target of $1.2 million).

Untamed Isles is - or will be, if ever released - a Pokemon-style online multiplayer game where players "tame, train and breed monsters for battle in a fantasy island environment".

As the Herald reported in January this year. "Grant is looking to ride the crypto craze. A twist is promised on the exploding 'Play2Earn' genre - associated with bitcoin mining - where players can earn in-game rewards that can be converted to real-world cryptocurrency." In-game items would be represented as NFTs.

After several delays, Untamed Isles was due to be released on October 9.

But in an August 12 Twitch livestream, Grant told his Kickstarter backers that development had been put on an indefinite hold.

"We leaned into the crypto market and expanded rapidly off the back of the positive interest. When the crash came, we ended up heavily exposed with too short of a runway. The game remains game-first, crypto-second in design, but crypto funds have become, and remain, essential in getting us to the release."

"We had a working demo that we were really pleased with and playing internally on a small scale.

"We had enough money to get through to our October 6 launch. However, during the time we began marketing efforts on our pre-sales, we had goals and targets. We really wanted to sell 2000 to 3000 copies during our pre-sale just to top up the numbers and give us enough runway post-launch to keep going and then obviously our Steam sales and our revenue to be turned on so we could keep the servers up and keep customer support and keep our developers fixing the game and adding features, because we were going to be launching an early-access game, there were going to be bugs. Within a few months we would be running out of money.

"We were all tee'd up to go at RazorCon [a gaming event]."

But then trouble hit on July 22 as a MMOByte, a YouTube gaming influencer with 360,000 followers, withdrew an endorsement he had given just the day before ("the Pokemon competitor we've been waiting for") because he had realised it had crypto and NFT elements.

"In the end, the game is going to be completely ruined by play-to-earn," MMObyte said. He said it was "It genuinely looks good but all of that is thrown to the wind because at the end of the day they will prioritise crypto." He said he had to scroll 60 per cent through Phat Loot's pitch to find references to crypto, and said that to not put that at the top of the Kickstarter campaign was "disingenuous".

Grant said the MMOByte comments caused other media to pull out.

"We ran through a bit of distress there. Our presales … I can be really honest with you guys. We did 50 pre-sales."

Grant said he still hoped to release Untamed Isles once the crypto market improved - although he said releasing it without any crypto elements was also a possibility.

The founder said he had sold one of his other companies, which could help finance the completion of Untamed Isles, but that the money would not come through for another year.

In July this year, US company TCGplayer bought Grant's companies ChannelfFireball and BinderPOS - both online marketplaces for trading card games. No sale price was disclosed.

Grant said on the Twitch stream that Untamed Isles development had been burning through $88,000 a week before the "hiatus".

He said the 50 people who bought Untamed Isles in the pre-sale would be refunded, but indicated that the 3052 Kickstarters would not get their money back as it was still a live campaign, with a possibility the game would eventually be released.

As well as the Kickstarter campaign and money from equity investors, "My business partner [David Logan] and I have also injected more of our personal money, We also raised a lot of money in crypto," Grant said.

He did not immediately respond to Herald questions on the total amount of money raised, and other points.