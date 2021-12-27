Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: We don't need a third Web

4 minutes to read
Web3 is only vaguely defined, but it comes with a dollop of crypto-currency, blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Photo / 123RF

Web3 is only vaguely defined, but it comes with a dollop of crypto-currency, blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Photo / 123RF

Juha Saarinen
By
Juha Saarinen

Tech blogger for nzherald.co.nz.

OPINION:

Here's an easy prediction for 2022: you'll be hearing a huge amount about Web3 and how it will fix the problems with Web 2.0 which in turn replaced Web 1.0.

Sounds amazing, but in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.