Business

New safety code from Netsafe and social media firms 'an attempt to avoid real change'

9 minutes to read
Tohatoha and InternetNZ, which also criticised a draft released in December, remain unimpressed with the final version of the code. Photo / 123rf

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

A new online safety code signed into effect today by Netsafe, NZTech, Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), Google owner YouTube, Twitch-owner Amazon, Twitter and TikTok, has drawn criticism from user-advocacy groups.

Tohatoha calls

