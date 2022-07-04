Acting InternetNZ chief executive Andrew Cushen: "Platforms, like Facebook, are designed for profit, not for what's best for our communities or the free exchange of information". Photo / File

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Following controversy over abortion pill posts being removed from Facebook and Instagram, parent company Meta has conceded "incorrect enforcement" in some instances - and head of InternetNZ says the episode illustrates systemic problems with social media that need to be addressed.

Following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade on June 24, a number of states instituted immediate abortion bans.

Memes and status updates explaining how women living in those states could legally obtain abortion pills in the mail exploded across social platforms, according to an AP report. Social media research outfit Zignal intelligence counted some 250,000 mentions in the three days after the ruling. Some offered to mail the prescriptions to women living in states that now ban the procedure.

Almost immediately, Facebook and Instagram began to remove posts, citing violations of their content guidelines.

Controversy was fuelled when AP exposed what appeared to be inconsistent and incorrect enforcement of Meta's rules.

On June 27, an AP reporter made a Facebook post that included the line, "If you send me your address, I will mail you abortion pills."

The post was removed within one minute, AP said.

The Facebook account was immediately put on a "warning" status for the post, which Facebook said violated its standards on "guns, animals and other regulated goods."

Yet, when the AP reporter made the same exact post but swapped out the words "abortion pills" for "a gun," the post remained untouched. A post with the same exact offer to mail "weed" was also left up and not considered a violation, the news agency said.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law and it is illegal to send it through the mail.

Abortion pills, however, can legally be obtained through the mail after an online consultation from prescribers who have undergone certification and training.

'Incorrect enforcement'

The Herald asked Meta for comment, and was referred to a statement from Facebook communications director Andy Stone, which said:

"Content that attempts to buy, sell, trade, gift, request or donate pharmaceuticals is not allowed.

"Content that discusses the affordability and accessibility of prescription medication is allowed.

"We've discovered some instances of incorrect enforcement and are correcting these."

Algorithms seen as key part of the problem

Today, InternetNZ interim chief executive Andrew Cushen told the Herald, "Matters like this demonstrate that social media has a set of rules unto themselves, rather than rules designed with communities."

Cushen added, "Platforms like Facebook, are designed for profit, not for what's best for our communities or the free exchange of information. That's why we need to look at new solutions to curb the harm caused by social media's influence."

At the heart of the issue are the social media platforms' software algorithms - acting on rules set by human moderators - that make million so decisions every minute on what to publish, auto-remove or suggest.

"We need to find solutions to the harms caused by algorithms. These algorithms are leading people to dark places and radicalisation," Cushen said.

Lots of words, little action

During her May 27 Commencement address to students at Harvard - the birthplace of Facebook - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, "There is a pressing and urgent need for responsible algorithm development and deployment ... Let's start with transparency in how algorithmic processes work and the outcomes they deliver. But let's finish with a shared approach to responsible algorithms – because the time has come."

Cushen strong agreed with that description of the problem, and what needed to be done.

But he told the Herald, "What was missing was the commitment to Government action from our Prime Minister."

Hat in the ring

Earlier, Cushen was critical of the draft of a new internet safety code, whose broad-brush provisions were developed by Netsafe (the lead agency for the Harmful Digitial Communications Act) and the major social media companies. While there was provision for submissions on the draft, the communities affected by it should have had input from the get-go, he said.

He could have the opportunity to push his point, and Government efforts - or lack of effort - to get social media platforms to reveal more about their all-powerful algorithms.

He was appointed interim head of InternetNZ - which administers the .nz domain - after long-time CEO and Christchurch Call chairman Jordan Carter announced his resignation in March.

This morning Cushen told the Herald he would be throwing his head into the ring to become InternetNZ's permanent chief executive. The non-profit's board is expected to make its decision in a few weeks' time.