Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Rocket Lab shares climb 21pc: The number of Kiwi investors piling in

5 minutes to read
The advanced 8-ton payload class Neutron launch vehicle is designed to transform space access by delivering reliable and cost-effective launch services for satellite mega-constellations, deep space missions and human spaceflight. Video / Rocket Lab

The advanced 8-ton payload class Neutron launch vehicle is designed to transform space access by delivering reliable and cost-effective launch services for satellite mega-constellations, deep space missions and human spaceflight. Video / Rocket Lab

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Rocket Lab's shares shot 21 per cent higher to finish the Friday (Saturday NZT) Nasdaq session at US$7.10 for a US$3.3 billion market cap.

The surge followed the Kiwi-American company's second-quarter result, delivered after the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.