Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Amazon adds to its $7.5 billion Auckland data centre plans

5 minutes to read
Amazon's new Auckland office, opened last May. Photo / Chris Keall

Amazon's new Auckland office, opened last May. Photo / Chris Keall

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Auckland's multi-billion data centre boom keeps getting bigger.

Amazon today said it will launch a new AWS (Amazon Web Services) Local Zone in Auckland, with Netflix and potentially TVNZ and Spark as anchor customers.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.