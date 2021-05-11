Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Amazon doubles NZ staff, moves into larger digs

6 minutes to read
Managing director Nick Walton opens Amazon Web Services' Commercial Bay office in downtown Auckland and reveals what's ahead for clients now they can meet face-to-face. Video / NZ Herald

Managing director Nick Walton opens Amazon Web Services' Commercial Bay office in downtown Auckland and reveals what's ahead for clients now they can meet face-to-face. Video / NZ Herald

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Amazon Web Services has hired 50 local staff in the past year, taking its total complement to more than 100, AWS NZ managing director Nick Walton said today.

Walton made his comments as AWS opened

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.