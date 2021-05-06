Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

'Scandalous' $35m overspend on vaccine software? Ministry hits back

10 minutes to read
Veteran tech entrepreneur Sir Peter Maire says from his experience with a complex Salesforce rollout, the Ministry's new system should cost "significantly less than $1m". Photo / Richard Robinson

Veteran tech entrepreneur Sir Peter Maire says from his experience with a complex Salesforce rollout, the Ministry's new system should cost "significantly less than $1m". Photo / Richard Robinson

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

A top health boss has bit back at claims that the Government overspent by up to $35 million on a new vaccine management system after a no-tender procurement process.

Yesterday, Orion Health chief executive Ian

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.