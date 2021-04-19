Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Rocketwerkz boss Dean Hall's fury at Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash's Amazon deal

8 minutes to read
RocketWerkz chief executive Dean Hall talks about his new office. Video / Michael Craig

RocketWerkz chief executive Dean Hall talks about his new office. Video / Michael Craig

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

The head of New Zealand's second-largest gaming studio says he's been kneecapped by the Government - and specifically Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash and his self-described "landmark" subsidy deal with Amazon over its locally-shot Lord

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.