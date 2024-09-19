Falling rates are generally good news for stocks because lower borrowing costs can boost corporate profits and increase the value of investors’ holdings. Photo / 123rf

Stocks on Wall Street notched new highs Thursday (Friday NZT), after a momentous cut to interest rates from the Federal Reserve invigorated a global market rally.

Markets had been butting up against the high for the past two weeks, after recovering from a round of turmoil in late July and early August. But the Fed’s announcement Wednesday that it would lower rates by a half a percentage point erased uncertainty about a decision that has loomed over financial markets for months.

The Fed’s cut was double the quarter-point adjustment it typically makes, and the central bank projected additional cuts to come this year.

It often takes the market a day or two to determine its path after a big event like the Fed decision, and stocks had wobbled in the immediate aftermath of the rate cut Wednesday afternoon before optimism took hold in the markets overnight.