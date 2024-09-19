Nintendo sues ‘Pokémon with guns’ studio for patent abuse

Takuro Mizobe, CEO of Pocketpair, at the company’s office. Photo / Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg

Nintendo filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Tokyo-based Pocketpair, the maker of hit game Palworld, seeking an injunction and compensation for damages.

The case, brought together with affiliate Pokémon Co., was submitted to the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday, Nintendo said in a statement the following day.

Nintendo did not detail the scale of the relief it seeks.

Pocketpair responded by saying it is “unaware of the specific patents we are accused of infringing” and will investigate the infringement claims.

Palworld was an instant success upon its debut in January, raising the profile of its creator Pocketpair and earning the moniker “Pokémon with guns” among fans, who saw similarities between the fantastical monsters in the game and those in Nintendo’s famed franchise.