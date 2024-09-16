Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tech Insider: A peek behind the curtain as GovGPT gears up for launch; Meta uses Kiwis’ content to train its AI; Beam’s pain is your $299 gain

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Meta admits it’s using Kiwis’ content to train its AI. Image / 123rf

Meta admits it’s using Kiwis’ content to train its AI. Image / 123rf

One of the Government’s few forays into artificial intelligence is revealed as extremely modest in scale. Meta admits it’s using Kiwis’ content to train its AI. And embattled e-scooter operator

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business