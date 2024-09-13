Beam scooters banned from operating in Wellington

A warning from nurses amid new health targets, youth vaping laws introduced to Parliament and how AI is being used to fight conspiracy theories.

By Nick James of RNZ

The Wellington City Council has banned e-scooter company Beam from operating in the capital after it broke its fleet cap.

Two weeks ago, following whistleblower allegations the council suspended Beam’s licence, leading to its scooters being removed.

The Wellington City Council said a report from platform Ride Report showed Beam had operated on average an extra 100 e-scooters more than it was meant to between July 26, 2023, and June 21, 2024, which was a breach of its licence.

Chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts said after considering information provided by Beam, Ride Report and the whistleblower the council concluded the licence had been materially breached.