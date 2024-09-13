Advertisement
Beam scooters banned from operating in Wellington

RNZ
2 mins to read
A warning from nurses amid new health targets, youth vaping laws introduced to Parliament and how AI is being used to fight conspiracy theories.

By Nick James of RNZ

The Wellington City Council has banned e-scooter company Beam from operating in the capital after it broke its fleet cap.

Two weeks ago, following whistleblower allegations the council suspended Beam’s licence, leading to its scooters being removed.

The Wellington City Council said a report from platform Ride Report showed Beam had operated on average an extra 100 e-scooters more than it was meant to between July 26, 2023, and June 21, 2024, which was a breach of its licence.

Chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts said after considering information provided by Beam, Ride Report and the whistleblower the council concluded the licence had been materially breached.

“It is now clear to us that there have been breaches of Beam’s licence to Trade in Public and the Operator Code of Practice.

“Of particular concern is the admitted breach of the e-scooter cap, and failure to communicate openly with the council regarding these breaches.

“We have also found Beam’s responses to be inadequate and, as a result, there has been a loss of trust and confidence.”

Hodgetts said cancelling the licence was not a decision the council took lightly but noted that elected members set a cap to ensure a balance between having enough devices to meet demand while reducing the risk to pedestrians of footpath clutter.

“This has clearly been breached and, as such, we deem termination of the licence to be the most appropriate course of action.”

The company’s licence was cancelled in Auckland for the same reason.

