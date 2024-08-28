Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

E-scooter wars: Kiwi contender Flamingo, Chinese giant among those vying to replace Beam

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Flamingo cofounder Nick Hyland (left) and Jacksen Love.

Flamingo cofounder Nick Hyland (left) and Jacksen Love.

Auckland commuters found half-empty e-scooter stands this morning after the council cancelled Beam’s licence as of midnight last night.

The micromobility firm – one of two incumbents (the other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business