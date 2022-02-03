Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Rocket Lab to build giant production, mission control complex in Colorado

3 minutes to read
The advanced 8-ton payload class Neutron launch vehicle is designed to transform space access by delivering reliable and cost-effective launch services for satellite mega-constellations, deep space missions and human spaceflight. Video / Rocket Lab

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Rocket Lab says it will build a new complex that will give it a total 55,000 square feet (5100sq m) of production space, offices and mission control facilities in the US state of Colorado.

