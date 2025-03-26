2025 Hi-Tech Awards finalists revealed

H-Tech Awards trustee David Downs at the finalists announcement.

A record 300 companies entered the 2025 Hi-Tech Awards, organisers say.

New Zealand’s depth of tech talent is reflected in the line-up of finalists this year, according to Marian Johnson, chairwoman of the Hi-Tech Trust, who says the standard of entries continue to grow every year.

“It’s awesome to have received a huge number of entries this year as we celebrated the 30th of the awards. We have come so far as a sector in that time and the growth in the Hi-Tech Awards truly reflects how far the industry has come. Entries have come from right across the country and cover so many diverse technologies,” says Johnson.

“We applaud the ever-increasing diversity of the sector.